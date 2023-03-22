The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Dare I say it? The White Sox get more media attention in town than the Cubs do.

The Sox have been much more interesting and controversial of late than their cousins to the north.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Dare I say it? The White Sox get more media attention in town than the Cubs do.
Pedro Grifol (left) and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn holding up a jersey during a Nov. 3 press conference announcing Grifol’s hiring as the team’s new manager.

Pedro Grifol (left) and White Sox general manager Rick Hahn hold up a jersey during a Nov. 3 press conference announcing Grifol’s hiring as the team’s new manager.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Like clockwork, the voice message would be waiting for me whenever I wrote a column about the Cubs. Same guy. Same beef. Varying blends of words, but the same mad tidings. And I’m talking years of this.

“Mr. Morrissey, you must think White Sox fans are stupid.’’

Or:

“You know, Morrissey, you people and the Cubs …” 

And he would be off to the races, ranting about what he saw as baseball favoritism in town and his team getting short-changed in the love department.

I could write an appreciation for all things Sox, could express admiration for something the organization was doing, could recommend club chairman Jerry Reinsdorf for a MacArthur Genius Grant, and I would hear nothing from my friend the caller.

But if I wrote about the Cubs, I could count on a voicemail letting me know that I and every other media member in Chicago lived in ignorance of the presence of a second Major League Baseball franchise in town.

I haven’t heard from the man in years, and my concern is that the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title caused his eyeballs to explode, rendering him unable to see the numbers on his phone to call me.

I’ve been thinking about him lately.

The Sox have been much more interesting than the Cubs for several years. Now, my definition of interesting and your definition of interesting might be completely different, especially if you fall heavily on the Cubs side of the Cubs-Sox demarcation in Chicago. Many Chicagoans do. But from a newspaper writer’s perspective, it’s not even close. The Sox are compelling. The Cubs aren’t.

And it has shown in the coverage around town. The Sox get more attention.

Who would’ve thunk it?

While the Cubs have been putting people to sleep with their second rebuild in a decade, the Sox have put together a talented group of players that has underachieved on the field, which, as anyone who listens to sports radio knows, is a five-alarm fire. So that tilts the needle in their direction in terms of media coverage. But they’ve had controversy, too, whether it’s been Reinsdorf’s decision to hire old buddy Tony La Russa as manager, La Russa’s DUI, La Russa’s head-scratching in-game decisions, La Russa’s departure, the franchise’s failure to land big-name free agents or MLB’s investigation of domestic-abuse allegations against newly signed pitcher Mike Clevinger. The league eventually announced that Clevinger would face no discipline.

The squeaky wheel and all that.

I’m not saying coverage of the Cubs has been moved to the obituary pages or that the number of words devoted to the Sox would tip over a cruise ship. But there certainly has been a shift. Whatever the reason, the Sox have gotten more of the spotlight lately, which must be very strange for their fans, who traditionally have embraced life in the shadows of the more popular team in town. There was a time (oh, yesterday) when I thought Sox fans enjoyed their preoccupation with the Cubs more than they enjoyed their own team. You wouldn’t think resentment could be a way of life, but it has been.

The Sox have a new manager, Pedro Grifol. He’s another reason they’ve gotten more attention this year. Maybe the guy will end up being as boring as rice cakes, but he’s fresh and recent, and Cubs manager David Ross isn’t. Advantage, White Sox.

There was another Sox fan reader. Whenever I wrote a column about his team, he’d pore over it, looking (hoping?) for any mention of the Cubs. If there were one, he’d email to tell me that I clearly couldn’t write about the South Siders without letting my “love’’ for the Cubs seep in. Can you see my eyes rolling in print? If you asked Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts about my love for him and his team, he’d say he wouldn’t want to see what my hate looked like.

Over the decades, both newspapers have been targets of Sox fans’ ire about what they perceived as a preference for the Cubs, but especially the Tribune when it owned the team from 1981 to 2009. I was there during part of it, and I can tell you that editors went out of their way not to give even the appearance of favoritism. One editor, so frustrated by the constant carping of Sox fans, went over the paper’s coverage of both teams with a ruler to measure inches of newspaper copy devoted to the Cubs and the Sox. After a season’s worth of calculations, it ended in a tie. The editor had ammunition to return fire. He also had eyestrain.

Sox fans didn’t want to hear it then, and I wonder if they want to hear that their team has been getting the lion’s share of the attention in town the past few years. Sigh. No, I didn’t mean “the Cubs’ share of the attention.’’

I’ve got to go. I think my phone is ringing.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
MLB updates rules on the pitch clock
Cubs will open ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+
No closer, no problem? White Sox forge ahead without Liam Hendriks
For Cubs and White Sox, it’s a whole renewed ballgame
Eloy Jimenez expected back in White Sox’ lineup Wednesday
White Sox’ Dylan Cease looks the part of Opening Day starter
The Latest
Nationals starter Trevor Williams winds up to throw as the pitch clock runs during a spring training game.
MLB
MLB updates rules on the pitch clock
Major League Baseball will allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after big swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home, in addition to other clarifications.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
This photo provided by researchers shows the Stumpff Lock, from composer Ludwig van Beethoven, in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany. Hundreds of years after Beethoven’s death, researchers have pulled DNA from strands of his hair — and found clues about what killed him, according to a study published Wednesday.
Music
What made Beethoven sick? His hair DNA offers new clues
Since his death, scientists have long tried to piece together Beethoven’s medical history and have offered a variety of possible explanations for his many maladies.
By Associated Press
 
Edward G. Gardner, co-founder of Soft Sheen Products, died Monday. He was 98.
Obituaries
Edward G. Gardner, co-founder of Soft Sheen Products and beloved philanthropist, dead at 98
Mr. Gardner also donated tens of thousands of dollars to causes that sought to end gun violence and helped create the nonprofit Black On Black Love.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former governor Pat Quinn arrives at City Hall in August 2018 with more than 86,000 signatures backing a referendum on term limits for Chicago mayors.
Elections
Quinn endorses Vallas over Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn backed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the first round of voting, but Garcia finished fourth. Wednesday, Quinn reunited with Paul Vallas, his 2014 running mate for lieutenant governor.
By Fran Spielman
 
Elissa Tenny, president of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the first woman to lead SAIC in its more than 150-year history.
Education
School of the Art Institute of Chicago president to retire
Elissa Tenny, the first female president in the school’s 157-year history, said she is retiring next year.
By David Struett
 