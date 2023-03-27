The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
White Sox make seven roster moves; will announce Opening Day roster Wednesday

White Sox notebook: Roster, Clevinger, Kopech, Colas, Gonzalez, Sox tie Cubs

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Romy Gonzalez runs back to the dugout at the end of an inning during a spring training game at American Family Fields in Phoenix, AZ, on March 21. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Romy Gonzalez hit his fifth homer of the spring Monday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

MESA, Ariz. — The White Sox will make the Opening Day roster official Wednesday after the team works out in Houston prior to Opening Day.

On Monday, they got down to 33 players in camp by reassigning right-hander Keynan Middleton, catcher Sebastián Rivero, infielders Erik González and Zach Remillard and outfielders Billy Hamilton, Adam Haseley and Jake Marisnick to minor-league camp.

Barring injuries, the Opening Day roster is shaping up as follows:

Starting pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger, Michael Kopech.

Relief pitchers: Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Jose Ruiz, Jake Diekman, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo Lopez.

Catchers: Yasmani Grandal, Seby Zavala.

Infielders: Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada, Gavin Sheets, Hanser Alberto, Romy Gonzalez.

Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Oscar Colas, Eloy Jimenez.

Rocky finale for Clevinger

Facing the Cubs in his final tuneup before making his White Sox debut Sunday against the Astros, Mike Clevinger failed to finish a four-run first inning and was charged with six runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Clevinger did get up and down six times, thanks to the re-enter allowance.

While not pleased with the location of his pitching, Clevinger was pleased with his stuff and pitch sequencing as the outing progressed and proclaimed himself fit for the season to begin.

“Yeah, yeah. I’m ready,” he said. “I need to get mechanical stuff out of my head. In the first inning I was still thinking about the stuff we were working on in the bullpen.”

Kopech gets home opener

For Kopech, finding some better timing in his delivery in his final start of the spring Tuesday against the Cubs would be a welcome development. Kopech didn’t have it when he faced the Giants Thursday in Glendale, and he didn’t feel well fighting a sinus issue.

“My timing wasn’t really wasn’t there there,” Kopech said. “My fastball command was off. All my stuff plays off my fastball.”

Kopech will start the home opener against the Giants on Monday.

“I’ve pitched in exciting games at home in the past but it will be cool to be there and see the fans, have a homecoming,” Kopech said.

“And with us wanting to kick off the season in a good way, we’re hoping to impress.”

Oscar nominee

Because the roster isn’t official, manager Pedro Grifol wasn’t ready to say right fielder Oscar Colas made the team. But he said his message to the prospect, who looked comfortable playing center field Monday, is “to just relax and play baseball and know you don’t have to be the guy.”

“Just be part of what we are trying to build and be a part of lengthening that lineup out.”

Sox 6, Cubs 6

*The Sox (12-13-3) scored five in the ninth on Gonzalez’ fifth homer of the spring, a three-run shot against Michael Fulmer, and minor league prospect DJ Gladney two-run, two-out single. Gladney, from Matteson and Illiana Christian High School, is a product of the Sox’ ACE program.

*After Clevinger’s bumpy start, Kendall Graveman stranded an inherited runner and recorded four outs, striking out two and walking one. Lefty Aaron Bummer retired the two batters he faced with one strikeout in his second straight scoreless outing and Joe Kelly made his fourth straight scoreless appearance.

*The Cubs stole five bases, two on catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was also charged with a throwing error, and three on Seby Zavala. Clevinger, Graveman, Kelly and Edgar Navarro were the pitchers of record for the steals.

On deck: Sox at Cubs, 2:05 p.m., Mesa, Michael Kopech vs. Drew Smyly.

