The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Grifol school: White Sox’ first-year manager stressing details, fundamentals in camp

“You can’t win the World Series in spring training but you can lose it,” Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Grifol school: White Sox’ first-year manager stressing details, fundamentals in camp
Pedro Grifol smiles in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP)

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol smiles in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Camp Grifol is into its fourth week, and the reviews have all been positive. Glowing, even.

Attention to detail rules the day. Emphasis on fundamentals, intense work on the little things and making fixes, too.

All of which is a good thing, considering the White Sox were one of the worst defensive teams in baseball, underperformers lacking in other areas as well. First-year manager Pedro Grifol has been tasked with the hefty assignment of turning an 81-81 team into a better one, even though it lost its top slugger, Jose Abreu, one of its top pitchers in Johnny Cueto in the offseason. And closer Liam Hendriks, who is receiving treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, will not break camp with the team.

The only significant additions were left fielder Andrew Benintendi and back-of-the-rotation starter Mike Clevinger.

And with that, the Sox have an American League Central division title to pursue.

Grifol, with a staff including several newcomers to the organization, is in charge. He is segmenting camp into five-day, or seven to 10 day increments to keep the focus on immediate tasks. The World Series is everyone’s goal, but there’s no value in dwelling on October during March.

“You can’t win the World Series in spring training but you can lose it,” Grifol said.

Grifol spoke to the team Tuesday about little things, fundamentals, opportunistic base running, hitters knowing situations and their roles.

“I know it’s March 7,” he said. “But I’ll stress this again, to address these things on March 25 is too late.”

Grifol laid out expectations for the next seven to 10 days Tuesday morning, and he’s ratcheting up the urgency and lowering tolerance for miscues. The players say they like this approach.

“I was a little more lenient on signs and missing signs and some of that stuff,” he said. “And it’s time to refocus. And understand that those little things are extremely important. And we got to focus on the little things.”

The Sox were the worst defensive team

“We got to secure the baseball, we got to throw the ball to the right base, we got to have cutoff guys in the right situations,” he said.

“We’re getting closer to Opening Day. And this is how we’re going to win a lot of games, being able to be fundamentally sound to prevent the other team from being opportunistic against us. I envision this club working on this throughout the spring.”

The players like the approach and the methods.

“I love it,” veteran second baseman Elvis Andrus said. “Sometimes when you have such a talented team, you start forgetting the details of the game. And it’s something Pedro and all the coaches notice. And they know that for us, as much talent as we have, if we don’t pay attention to little details and fundamentals, it can get ugly during the season.”

This is the time during spring training when it becomes challenging, Andrus said. Everyone is excited the first week and the last. In the middle, it’s a test of “work ethic and consistency.”

Last season’s face plant serves as motivation.

“It’s been great,” veteran pitcher Lance Lynn said. “We knew a lot about Pedro. He’s helped those younger guys come along well [in Kansas City as a coach].

“Hopefully we can get guys that are here to live up to what we know we are capable of that we did two years ago [won the AL Central]. Last year was a down year, it was a lost year, in all honesty. We have a lot of guys with a lot to prove and he has the ability to push guys where he needs to.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger says he was ‘open book’ in MLB investigation
MLB’s decision to clear Mike Clevinger is a shocker
White Sox working on ‘togetherness’ in 2023, Tim Anderson says
Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito says time clock could work to his benefit
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from MLB in connection with abuse allegations
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Aaron Rodgers’ flirtation with Jets may end up a boon to Bears
Tuesday, though, produced perhaps the most tangible sign that Rodgers could leave the NFC North and transfer his claim to the Bears franchise back to its rightful owner.
By Patrick Finley
 
Wyatt Kaiser takes a shot for Minnesota-Duluth last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser using lessons from training last summer to push toward NHL
Four months of work with Minnesota-based trainer Tommy Powers made Kaiser “faster and stronger than ever” for his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth. Now, the 20-year-old defenseman could potentially sign with the Hawks within the next few weeks.
By Ben Pope
 
Illinois v Purdue
College Sports
Big Ten tournament is Purdue’s to lose — and don’t be surprised when that happens
Snip or slip? Here are the chances of each team, in order of seeding, to cut down the nets at the United Center.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Taste of Chicago entrance on Columbus Drive in 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot proposal to move Taste of Chicago to park near Navy Pier opposed by local City Council members
Taste would be the same weekend as the city’s new NASCAR race — but with stock cars taking over Grant Park, the food fest would move to Polk Bros. Park next to the pier. Ald. Brendan Reilly called it a “planning disaster.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Toni Morrison is shown in 1994 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York.
Celebrities
Toni Morrison honored with new ‘forever’ stamp
The forever stamp was unveiled Tuesday morning in a tribute at Princeton University, where she taught for almost two decades.
By Associated Press
 