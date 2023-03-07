The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Mike Clevinger says he was ‘open book’ in MLB investigation

“This was a bad situation, a devastating situation,” Clevinger said. “I’m just trying to move forward.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Mike Clevinger says he was ‘open book’ in MLB investigation
Mike Clevinger.

“I’m just trying to move forward. I want to focus on baseball now,” White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger said. MLB ruled he would not face discipline stemming from allegations of domestic abuse.

AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Saying a weight was lifted and that he is happy he can devote all his focus to baseball, White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger spoke for the first time Tuesday after Major League Baseball ruled he would not face discipline stemming from allegations of domestic abuse by Olivia Finestead.

“I’m just thankful for the due process playing out the way it is, and you know, the truth getting out there,” Clevinger said at the team’s spring training complex.

Clevinger said he was informed of MLB’s decision last week.

“This was a bad situation, a devastating situation,” he said. “I’m just trying to move forward. I want to focus on baseball now. I want to focus on helping this club win. Looking forward to helping my family heal from this.”

The commissioner’s office said Sunday its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger, 32, and Finestead, the mother of his infant child.

Clevinger voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the CBA and to follow any recommendations.

“I was an open book to them,” Clevinger said. “I was like, ‘Anything you want to do, I let them clone my phone a couple of times. I’ll do any evaluation boards you want. I’ll do it all.”

Asked what he learned from the ordeal, Clevinger said, “I’d say you’ve got to really watch who you trust. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Clevinger said teammates were supportive. He said he felt bad they’ve had to answer questions.

“I felt bad the other day, [Lucas Giolito] got done with his start and had to talk about it,” Clevinger said. “I’m ready for them to not have to answer for this, I’m ready to just we can all just focus on this baseball thing that we’re here to do.”

Asked if he had a message to fans, Clevinger said he appreciated “everyone who waited until the verdict was out, waited until the facts came out.”

Related

“I appreciate anyone who didn’t rush to judgment on this and kept their cool and understood the ramifications of these accusations.”

Clevinger, counted on to be an important piece of the starting rotation, pitched in a B Game Sunday knowing the decision. He expects to make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Padres, the team he played for last season. The Sox signed him to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, saying they didn’t know about the investigation.

“A good reunion,” he said. “That will be exciting. Good to see the boys again.”

Clevinger appeared to be in good spirits.

“It was definitely a trying time. It was,” he said “I’m just lucky to have the right people in my corner. I’ve got my family behind me, my agency has been through me with this and the White Sox, they’ve been there every step of the way. And of course, my teammates.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said the Sox were prepared for having Clevinger and not having him. It became apparent as spring training went on that the Sox were expecting the former.

“We’ve let MLB do their thing. And we’ve respected that,” Grifol said. “And that is extremely important to us as an organization.

“He’s been working hard here ... he’s obviously going to be in our rotation and we’re moving forward.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
MLB’s decision to clear Mike Clevinger is a shocker
White Sox working on ‘togetherness’ in 2023, Tim Anderson says
Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito says time clock could work to his benefit
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from MLB in connection with abuse allegations
White Sox adapting to pitch clock
The Latest
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in the hand in front of pre-school in Edgewater
The boy was inside a car in the 5300 block of North Broadway when an SUV stopped near him and someone inside fired in his direction, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_89063679.jpg
Crime
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
“An injustice never ceases to be an injustice until justice prevails,” the state appellate court concluded in a 64-page ruling in the case of George Anderson.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23066622046173.jpg
Nation/World
Court considers if parents of Michigan school shooter can be charged
Prosecutors say Ethan Crumbley’s disturbing drawings and his fascination with guns should have been a wake-up call for his parents.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on
Nation/World
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued after violent Mexico kidnapping
The surviving Americans were back on U.S. soil after being sped to the border near Brownsville, Texas, in a convoy of ambulances and SUVs escorted by Mexican military Humvees and National Guard trucks with mounted machine guns.
By Associated Press
 
The Chicago Police Department holds a moment of silence for fallen Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso during a recruit graduation ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023.
City Hall
Mayor Lori Lightfoot remembers slain officer, praises outgoing police superintendent
Lightfoot tells graduating recruits the death of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso has left a city of broken hearts
By Stefano Esposito
 