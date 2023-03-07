White Sox’ Mike Clevinger says he was ‘open book’ in MLB investigation

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Saying a weight was lifted and that he is happy he can devote all his focus to baseball, White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger spoke for the first time Tuesday after Major League Baseball ruled he would not face discipline stemming from allegations of domestic abuse by Olivia Finestead.

“I’m just thankful for the due process playing out the way it is, and you know, the truth getting out there,” Clevinger said at the team’s spring training complex.

Clevinger said he was informed of MLB’s decision last week.

“This was a bad situation, a devastating situation,” he said. “I’m just trying to move forward. I want to focus on baseball now. I want to focus on helping this club win. Looking forward to helping my family heal from this.”

The commissioner’s office said Sunday its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger, 32, and Finestead, the mother of his infant child.

Clevinger voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the CBA and to follow any recommendations.

“I was an open book to them,” Clevinger said. “I was like, ‘Anything you want to do, I let them clone my phone a couple of times. I’ll do any evaluation boards you want. I’ll do it all.”

Asked what he learned from the ordeal, Clevinger said, “I’d say you’ve got to really watch who you trust. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Clevinger said teammates were supportive. He said he felt bad they’ve had to answer questions.

“I felt bad the other day, [Lucas Giolito] got done with his start and had to talk about it,” Clevinger said. “I’m ready for them to not have to answer for this, I’m ready to just we can all just focus on this baseball thing that we’re here to do.”

Asked if he had a message to fans, Clevinger said he appreciated “everyone who waited until the verdict was out, waited until the facts came out.”

“I appreciate anyone who didn’t rush to judgment on this and kept their cool and understood the ramifications of these accusations.”

Clevinger, counted on to be an important piece of the starting rotation, pitched in a B Game Sunday knowing the decision. He expects to make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Padres, the team he played for last season. The Sox signed him to a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, saying they didn’t know about the investigation.

“A good reunion,” he said. “That will be exciting. Good to see the boys again.”

Clevinger appeared to be in good spirits.

“It was definitely a trying time. It was,” he said “I’m just lucky to have the right people in my corner. I’ve got my family behind me, my agency has been through me with this and the White Sox, they’ve been there every step of the way. And of course, my teammates.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said the Sox were prepared for having Clevinger and not having him. It became apparent as spring training went on that the Sox were expecting the former.

“We’ve let MLB do their thing. And we’ve respected that,” Grifol said. “And that is extremely important to us as an organization.

“He’s been working hard here ... he’s obviously going to be in our rotation and we’re moving forward.”