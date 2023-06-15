The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Yoan Moncada headed to injured list

Infielder Zach Remillard arrives from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada’s spot on 26-man roster.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Yoan Moncada headed to injured list
The White Sox’s Yoan Moncada is heading to the injured list.

The White Sox’s Yoan Moncada is heading to the injured list.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

LOS ANGELES — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is headed to the injured list, a source confirmed Thursday.

The Sox will select the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada’s spot on the roster.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated Wednesday that Moncada, who did not play in the team’s 8-4 win against the Dodgers Wednesday night, might be headed for the IL.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be an ongoing thing,” Grifol said.

Moncada’s back has bothered him since spring training. He was 7-for-50 (.140) with one homer over his last 15 games. Moncada was on the IL from April 10 to May 12 with what general manager Rick Hahn said was a protruding disc.

Jake Burger played third base Wednesday and hit two home runs against the Dodgers, the first one against Clayton Kershaw. Burger has 15 homers this season. The Sox conclude a three-game series in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Remillard, 29, who has not played in the majors, is batting .236/.344/.354 with five homers in 59 games at Charlotte this season. The Sox have room on their 40-man roster and won’t have to make a corresponding move. Outfielder Billy Hamilton was outrighted off the 40-man roster this weeking, dropping the 40-man roster count to 38.

Moncada is batting .232/.279/.370 with three homers and a .648 OPS in 48 games.

He batted .212/.273/.353 with 12 homers and a .626 in 104 games last season, his fourth under terms of a five-year, $70 million contract signed before the 2020 season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Number of Black MLB players falls to record low
Jake Burger homers twice, White Sox overcome ugly sixth in comeback victory
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger exits start vs. Dodgers with biceps soreness
White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi still searching for first homers of 2023
Garrett Crochet could fill White Sox’ need for left-handed starter
Early home runs against Lance Lynn, listless offense doom White Sox
The Latest
James T. Weiss waits outside security at Dirksen Federal Building on his way to a hearing, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
USA vs. James Weiss
Jurors reach verdict in corruption trial of businessman accused of bribing 2 state lawmakers
The trial of James Weiss stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
NFL briefs Bears about gambling policy, lists 6 things that are verboten
“It was a great message from them,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday. “It was real simple. It had six points of what to do, what not to do, and it was really good.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Connection with DJ Moore buoys Justin Fields
With a No. 1 wide receiver, more overall weapons and his own improved leadership skills, the Bears’ third-year quarterback is excited about taking a giant leap in 2023. Everybody’s been great up to this point, and we just look to take that next step,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low number of Black players on Opening Day rosters for the second straight year.
MLB
Number of Black MLB players falls to record low
Black players represented just 6.2% of players on Opening Day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 
Former President Donald Trump boards his personal plane at Miami International Airport on June 13 after he appeared in federal court on felony charges related to his alleged retention and mishandling of secret government documents.
Columnists
Let’s be clear: Trump should not be pardoned
The idea from his GOP supporters that pardoning Donald Trump, if he is convicted of any crimes, would do anything to make things less “intense,” Americans less “divided,” or the country “good” is absurd.
By S. E. Cupp
 