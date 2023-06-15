White Sox’ Yoan Moncada headed to injured list

LOS ANGELES — White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is headed to the injured list, a source confirmed Thursday.

The Sox will select the contract of infielder Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada’s spot on the roster.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated Wednesday that Moncada, who did not play in the team’s 8-4 win against the Dodgers Wednesday night, might be headed for the IL.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be an ongoing thing,” Grifol said.

Moncada’s back has bothered him since spring training. He was 7-for-50 (.140) with one homer over his last 15 games. Moncada was on the IL from April 10 to May 12 with what general manager Rick Hahn said was a protruding disc.

Jake Burger played third base Wednesday and hit two home runs against the Dodgers, the first one against Clayton Kershaw. Burger has 15 homers this season. The Sox conclude a three-game series in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Remillard, 29, who has not played in the majors, is batting .236/.344/.354 with five homers in 59 games at Charlotte this season. The Sox have room on their 40-man roster and won’t have to make a corresponding move. Outfielder Billy Hamilton was outrighted off the 40-man roster this weeking, dropping the 40-man roster count to 38.

Moncada is batting .232/.279/.370 with three homers and a .648 OPS in 48 games.

He batted .212/.273/.353 with 12 homers and a .626 in 104 games last season, his fourth under terms of a five-year, $70 million contract signed before the 2020 season.