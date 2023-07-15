The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Trade chatter comes with territory for White Sox: “I’ve been through it before”

Several White Sox could be dealt before Aug. 1 trade deadline

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Giants in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 01, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The White Sox won the game 1-0. (Getty Images)

Getty

ATLANTA — The question has become not if, but how many White Sox will be traded before the Aug. 1 deadline.

At least the players are making the decision easy for the front office. With a 38-55 record going into Saturday night’s game against the Braves, sunk by six losses in the last seven games, eight of 10 and 19 of 28, sending veterans out for prospects probably makes good sense.

Lucas Giolito’s contract expires after the season. Lance Lynn, who faced the Braves Saturday, has an $18 million club option with a $1 million buyout for 2024. Kendall Graveman is in the second year of a three-year, $24 million deal, numbers that should make him appealing to a contending team. Others could be on the block, too.

“I’ve been through it before,” said Graveman, who was traded from the Mariners to the Astros on July 27, 2021. “Several of us have been there.”

Players chatter among themselves and with friends about the possibilities. But Graveman insists he remains focused.

“Nothing changes from day to day,” he said. “You know it and hear it and people communicate it to you whether you want to hear it or not. Outside sources or friends will always mention it but at the end of the day we’re here, trying to win baseball games.”

Giolito has said he wants to stay but players want to win. Graveman knows he’d be going to a contender, so there’s that.

“You would think,” he said. “Try not to think about that and look too far ahead. We’ll see what the next two weeks holds for us as a team, and as an organization.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said the trade deadline is not a topic of conversation with his players.

“What am I going to tell them? I’m going to say, hey focus on the game?” Grifol said. “They know they have to focus on the game. It’s something I think everybody here is a professional. They’ve been through it. They know it’s a part of it. And until it happens, there’s nothing really to talk about or think about.

“There’s really nothing we can do about it, right? There’s 15 days left. We can’t predict what’s going to happen. Things might happen. They may not happen. We’ve just got to keep playing our game.”

And be a professional, Graveman said, whether it’s performing or helping a struggling teammate.

“These are the times when you really figure out people’s character and what you’re about,” Graveman said. “We’re not performing as a group like we anticipated. So it’s a good learning time for everybody. We have to keep trying to win baseball games.

“Just know where your feet are, do your best as an individual and try to help your team win.”

This and that

In order, Giolito, Touki Toussaint and Michael Kopech will start against the Mets Tuesday through Thursday in New York, where the Sox have an off day Monday.

*Grifol will be inducted into the Florida State University Athletics Hall of Fame in September. Grifol helped the Seminoles reach the College World Series in 1989 and ‘91.

