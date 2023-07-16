Eloy Jimenez exits White Sox game with groin tightness

ATLANTA — White Sox right fielder Eloy Jimenez left the team’s game against the Braves Sunday with left groin tightness. He is being further evaluated, the Sox said.

Jimenez grounded into a third-to-second-to-first double play in the first inning against left-hander Kolby Allard and played his position in the bottom of the inning.

The No. 4 hitter in manager Pedro Grifol’s lineup, Jimenez is batting .270/.314/.465 in 62 of the Sox’ 85 games this season.

The Sox led 4-1 after scoring four in the second inning against Allard, gave up Jake Burger’s 21st homer and second in two games and RBI singles to Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. Allard left the game with a sore shoulder after Robert’s single made it 4-0.

The Braves made it 4-1 in the third on Matt Olson’s RBI single against Dylan Cease.

The Sox (39-55) are trying for their first series win since they won two of three games against the Red Sox on June 24-25 in Chicago. The Braves haven’t lost a series since losing two of three at the Oakland Athletics May 29-31.

