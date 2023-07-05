The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. to participate in Home Run Derby

The center fielder is participating in his first All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. will participate in next week’s All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

Erin Hooley/AP

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was named to his first All-Star team on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old slugger announced that he will participate in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby at the All-Star festivities next week in Seattle.

Robert, who said previously that he did not want to participate in the Derby, obviously had a change of heart. He hit his 25th homer of the season in the Sox’ 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday. The ball traveled 450 feet, the longest homer by a Sox hitter this season.

The home run competition from T-Mobile Park will be aired Monday on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

Here are the participants, with one more to be named:

Two-time winner Pete Alonso, Mets;

Randy Arozarena, Rays;

Mookie Betts, Dodgers;

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays;

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners;

Adley Rutschman, Orioles.

The bracket reveal is today on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

