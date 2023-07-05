White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. to participate in Home Run Derby

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was named to his first All-Star team on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the 25-year-old slugger announced that he will participate in Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby at the All-Star festivities next week in Seattle.
Robert, who said previously that he did not want to participate in the Derby, obviously had a change of heart. He hit his 25th homer of the season in the Sox’ 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday. The ball traveled 450 feet, the longest homer by a Sox hitter this season.
The home run competition from T-Mobile Park will be aired Monday on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.
Here are the participants, with one more to be named:
Two-time winner Pete Alonso, Mets;
Randy Arozarena, Rays;
Mookie Betts, Dodgers;
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays;
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners;
Adley Rutschman, Orioles.
The bracket reveal is today on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Luis Robert Jr. on the Home Run Derby. Last week he said he wasn’t interested in participating. He changed his mind. pic.twitter.com/opiA0IZ5BU— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 5, 2023