Wednesday, August 2, 2023
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks undergoes Tommy John surgery

Liam Hendriks came back from cancer to pitch this season before returning to the injured list with a sore elbow

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Liam Hendriks of the White Sox reacts as he is acknowledged with his wife, Kristi Hendriks, prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Closer Liam Hendriks, who made an inspiring comeback from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma to pitch for the White Sox this season, underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Hendriks’ recovery is expected to take approximately 12-14 months. The Tommy John procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Hendriks, 34, landed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five appearances covering five innings.

Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for cancer. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20.

(More to come.)

