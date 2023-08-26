The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Polling Place: How much faith do you have in Jerry Reinsdorf to fix White Sox front office?

Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn are out, but that doesn’t mean fans’ nightmares are over.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: How much faith do you have in Jerry Reinsdorf to fix White Sox front office?
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf taking in batting practice.

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf will pick the key members of the team’s next front office. Is that a good thing?

Jeff Haynes/AP

White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf actually showed longtime front-office duo Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn the door. Can you believe it? At last, Sox fans’ unbearable nightmare is over.

Or is it?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know how much faith you have in Reinsdorf to install new leaders of the front office who will — tricky little concept — perform better than their much-maligned predecessors. Because if Reinsdorf fails to do that, well, you know. More nightmare stuff.

“There is no hope until Jerry is gone,” @SultanofClout commented.

“As a Cubs fan,” @ChiFootballGuy chimed in, “Reinsdorf is exactly the man I want picking the new Sox front office.”

Also, we asked if rookie manager Pedro Grifol should get a second season to try to prove himself.

“The people who think Pedro should get a second chance obviously don’t have TV sets or streaming devices, right?” @eswillow72 offered.

Last, we asked if shortstop Tim Anderson will fully get his groove back while with the Sox.

“It seldom happens that the older you get, the fewer injuries you have,” @latsis7171 noted.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: How much faith do you have in Jerry Reinsdorf to improve the White Sox front office?

Upshot: Look on the bright side, Reinsdorf believers — you’re not alone. Not literally alone, anyway. It’s pretty dang close, though. “Very telling poll with how the fan base feels,” @LL_Kool_Jake commented. It is, indeed.

Poll No. 2: Should the Sox’ manager, Pedro Grifol, get a second chance next season?

Upshot: How much blame does Grifol deserve for this team’s massive, nonstop struggles? It can’t be all on the owner, the architects of the roster and the underperforming players, can it? This Sox team has been brutal in pretty much every department. Grifol has done nothing anyone could discern to stop that.

Poll No. 3: Will shortstop Tim Anderson return to All-Star form as a member of the Sox?

Upshot: It’s just not right, according to @mckinstrydavid, who wrote, “I’ll never understand the TA hate.” But is this hate or simply doubt that a talented player who performed like a minor leaguer most of the season — and looked miserable doing it — can turn it all the way around? Maybe it’s both.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi having better days
MLB-worst A’s rough up Dylan Cease, White Sox
Two reported injured after ‘shooting incident’ at Sox game
Jerry Reinsdorf’s hidden-gall trick on White Sox fans
White Sox not rebuilding, Grifol says
The Latest
merlin_114923868.jpg
Creative Chicago
Students at Stateville prison find empowerment, hope in arts education
“We’ve been given a platform to have our hidden voices heard and our invisibility made visible to the outside,” said student Reginald BoClair.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
20230820_CHIvORL_CJ_Brown_01__1_.JPG
Chicago Fire
Fire must show resilience after loss to Orlando
The Fire can’t afford too many more blips like the ones they suffered against Orlando if they want to move up or just stay above the playoff line.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Jevon Carter
Sports Saturday
Bulls will have to get right to the point when the fall camp tips off
The team’s front office paid a lot of money to keep Coby White a Bull, as well as went out in free agency to make sure Jevon Carter had a nice homecoming. With a hole still lingering at the starting point guard spot, may the best man win once camp starts.
By Joe Cowley
 
Madden 24
Sports Saturday
Review: Madden 24 isn’t a perfect game by any means but getting closer
The critics love to rail on the Madden franchise each season, but EA made obvious attempts to improve the latest version in what turns out to be a very enjoyable gaming experience.
By Joe Cowley
 
David Ross
Cubs
Take this baseball trivia quiz before or after breakfast
Do you have trouble recalling when events happened? take our before or after quiz and see how you fare
By Bill Chuck
 