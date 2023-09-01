New White Sox general manager Chris Getz addresses team

On Thursday, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said he fired his top executives mid-season so that new general manager Chris Getz would have as much time as possible to get started.

The rub is the final month of this miserable season will go on Getz’s career record, starting with falling behind the division rival-Tigers Friday night.

Opening Day 2022 was christened by the seemingly offensive-loaded Sox beginning their division title defense by blitzing starter Eduardo Rodríguez for three runs in his first two innings. Facing a Sox team with nine rookies on the roster that took the field to a cover band straining through a live version of “Thunderstruck,” Rodríguez peacefully completed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Before the game, Getz addressed the clubhouse, projecting optimism and outlining organizational expectations.

“When you bring in a new GM, you’re playing for your spot,” outfielder Gavin Sheets said. “You want to show to him what you can do and why you need to be a part of this rebuild.”

“Rebuild” isn’t a term Sox decision-makers are using. But when it’s Sept. 1, playoffs are out of the question and team leaders are planning for the future, it’s easy to get confused.

Moncada wants to stay

Yoán Moncada is suffering through a second-straight season filled with injury and under-performance, and called 2023 a year where “nothing went our way.” But he is hoping to be back next year for his seventh season in a White Sox uniform.

“If they want me here, of course I want to be here,” Moncada said via interpreter. “No doubt about it. I’ve been with this organization for a very long time now and it feels like home to me.”

Moncada’s wishes might only be so much of a factor. He is under contract for $24 million next season; the last guaranteed year of the extension he signed in spring of 2020. While Moncada’s talent still tantalizes, he has hit for an OPS under .700 since the 2021 All-Star break, over a span of nearly 1,000 plate appearances.

That combination renders Moncada largely immovable via trade.

Crochet delay?

A month ago, former first round pick Garrett Crochet said he hoped to recover from a left shoulder strain in time to pitch again this season.

As September begins, Grifol isn’t so sure it will be in the majors.

“I expect him to pitch this season,” Grifol said. “Not sure where. He’s still in the rehab process.”

Crochet has expressed hope he could start transitioning toward a starter role next year, but been Tommy John surgery rehab and his latest injury, has been limited to 10 major league innings this season.

September call-ups

Infielder José Rodríguez and pitcher Luis Patiño were called up as the Sox active roster expanded to 28 on Friday. But with a trade deadline sell-off already ushering in a youth movement across the roster, they’re behind other prospects in the playing time pecking order.

Grifol expressed skepticism at how long Rodríguez, called up from Double-A Birmingham for the second time this season, will be with the club. Patiño, a former top prospect purchased from Tampa Bay at the deadline after prolonged struggles, is a big-time project. The 23-year-old right-hander walked 13 in 14 1/3 innings at Triple-A Charlotte after being acquired.

