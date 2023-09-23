The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Think I can’t come up with a pop quiz about pop culture and baseball? Think again

Baseball trivia: Today our theme is the rich (and selective) history of Sept. 23.

By  Bill Chuck
   
Robin Ventura

White Sox manager Robin Ventura (23) in the dugout before the start of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Chicago on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

Matt Marton/AP

In less than six months, ballplayers will be getting ready to report to spring training, the time of meaningless games in preparation for the long season ahead. For those of you who are new to our weekly quiz here in Sports Saturday, I know it’s hard to believe, but I do this all year long (hold back your excitement). The offseason mixes even more pop culture with baseball (yes, only baseball) than during the season. To be honest, I need to get in shape for this transition (not physically — there’s no hope for that). I figured today would be a good day to get a little practice in for me, and to provide you with a glimpse of what’s on the horizon. Today our theme is the rich (and selective) history of Sept. 23. Yes, only the quiz-master can find nine questions about this date that will entertain you (or not). Have fun, learn a lot and flex your fall muscles.

