White Sox offseason deals put added pressure on Gavin Sheets

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The signing of non-roster invitee Mike Moustakas as a corner infield and left-handed bat off the bench, followed by trades by general manager Chris Getz for outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Zach DeLoach and non-roster invitation to camp

Chicago White Sox’s designated hitter Gavin Sheets watches his RBI single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Chicago. Yoan Moncada scored on the play. AP Photos

Kevin Pillar, could put Gavin Sheets on the roster bubble.

“It’s Getzy’s job to put the best men in the outfield he can and bring the best competition possible,” the left-handed Sheets, a first baseman by trade, said. “It doesn’t change my goal and what I need to do. I need to be better than last year.”

Sheets, who batted .203/.267.331 with 10 homers in 118 games last season, said he got too focused on mechanics last season. Talking to special assistant to the general manager Jim Thome was helpful.

“I realized I lost the competitiveness in my nature that helped my have success in the past at the plate,” Sheets said.

Sheets made minor mechanical tweaks, with goal of being “more athletic” at the plate.

“I’m excited to see how that translates,” he said.

Sheets’ OPS has dropped each season, from .830 his rookie year to .590 in 2023.

Lopez in comfort zone at second

Nicky Lopez has worked almost exclusively at second base this spring, which tells you where he figures to be locked in this season. Lopez also plays shortstop and third base, but the Sox are pairing him with shortstop Paul DeJong to man the middle of the infield this season.

“I’m just at second right now but [infielders coach] Eddie [Rodriguez] told me to bounce around,” Lopez said.

“I like second. I’ve gotten very familiar with it and put together some good seasons there defensively. Third base you take the thought process out of everything, it’s more reactional. Everything has to be crisp at shortstop, there’s no room for error there. And second base is an understanding of, you have some time.”

DeJong was signed and Lopez acquired in a trade with the Braves to bring stability defensively in the middle of the diamond. The two are becoming familiar with each other and started Friday’s Cactus League opener against the Cubs.

“The good thing is we have an understanding of where we like the ball fed around the bag,” Lopez said. “It’s been an easy transition.”

Grifol to Montgomery: Keep it fun

Top prospect Colson Montgomery, the future at shortstop – that is, if he demonstrates the defensive chops to stay at the position, played the first five innings at shortstop Saturday. Manager Pedro Grifol, taking the pressure off the 2021 first-round pick, said he wants consistency and the routine plays made.

“And after that, athleticism will play,” Grifol said. “The fundamentals are important, the routine plays are important. Just go have some fun, man.”

Montgomery is rated the No. 8 prospect by ESPN and No. 9 by MLB Pipeline.

Brebbia not ruling out being ready for opener

Right-hander John Brebbia said every day is getting much better than the last with his right calf strain, and while he’s wearing a boot and using a mobility scooter to get around, he isn’t ruling out being ready by Opening Day barring a setback.

“Range of motion, all that stuff, is better,” Brebbia said Saturday. “I don’t want to speak for the medical staff but it hasn’t crossed my mind to not be ready [for Opening Day].”

Signed to a $5.5 million contract in the offseason to be a primary option in the back of the bullpen, Brebbia suffered the injury during live batting practice.

