White Sox’ Martin Maldonado owns up to not running hard on Cactus League ground ball

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- With so much emphasis on playing the game “the right way,” and doing the little things, not to mention play FAST, which in White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s world means “fearless, aggressive, selfless, technical,” seeing 37-year-old catcher Martin Maldonado not run hard on a dribbler near the mound made Grifol squirm just a bit.

Maldonado was brought to the Sox at age 37 to not only handle the pitching staff but to lead a group none-too-deep with talent as Grifol and general manager Chris Getz re-establish a foundation with which to build. He brings a very good reputation in both regards.

Granted, it was the first game of a somewhat meaningless Cactus League game Friday. And Maldonado is one of the slowest runners in baseball.

But it didn’t have a good look, especially when Cubs lefty Justin Weeks fumbled the pickup on Maldonado’s roller. He bobbled again, allowing the slow-footed Maldonado, who was in a very slow jog, to be safe.

The next morning, Maldonado stood up before the team.

“It’s important just to make sure that we’re on the same page as a team,” Maldonado said Sunday. “We have some goals to accomplish. I didn’t come out of the box the way I should have come out of the box. I want to lead by example.”

Grifol said Maldonado talking to the team “was a good thing.”

“We don’t play that style of baseball. It’s been taken care of.”

When Tony La Russa managed the Sox, players were allowed to pick their spots and use judgement at times to conserve energy to reduce the risk of injuries. It didn’t always look good to fans, especially when the team was underachieving. Some of that occurred last season, too, although Grifol took Luis Robert out of a game for not busting it down the line.

Former manager Rick Renteria disciplined players for not running hard, including Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia.

“It’s not about 100%, it’s about effort,” Grifol said. “Is [Maldonado] going to go any faster than he did the other day? I’m not sure. But the optics of it, they weren’t good. And it doesn’t take a baseball purist to see that. If the optics aren’t good, it’s not good. That’s not who we are.

“But I’m not expecting these guys to go a hundred million miles an hour to first base on a ground ball that the pitcher has secured the ball and the ball is already in flight to [to first] chest high. That’s ridiculous, right? But I’ll be damned if we’re going to watch lack of effort. That’s not who we are.”

Maldonado said if he expects his teammates to be accountable, he must be first.

“I feel like as a team or as a person we should have exactly the same mentality,” he said.

And he came with the reputation as a leader.

“Yes. That’s the way this game is,” he said. “It’s probably who I am.”

Spring training or not, Grifol wants the Sox to be big-effort guys.

When right fielder Oscar Colas’ hustle to beat out a ground ball against the Cubs drew high praise from Grifol.

“Let me ask you this question: Watching the game, is that what you want to see?” Grifol said Saturday. “If you pay to come watch us play, is that something you want to see? That’s what it’s about, man. That’s who we are. That’s who we’re talking about becoming. That’s it right there.”

Grifol went on to note Rafael Ortega stealing third base in a 6-1 game because it was there for the taking and “Zach Remillard rounding the bases.”

“That’s who we are,” Grifol said. “We’re going to have some hiccups on that end. But I can guarantee you those things will be taken care of quickly.”

