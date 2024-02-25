Excellent! Solar eclipse aligned for White Sox at Guardians home opener

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox are the Cleveland Guardians’ guests for their home opener at Progressive Field on April 8, which means the visitors will have front-row seats for a rare phenomenon – a total solar eclipse.

The first pitch, which was pushed back because of the event, is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. in Cleveland.

A total eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and pass over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada that day, with Cleveland one of the prime viewing spots on its path. Gates are opening at 2 p.m., more than an hour before the eclipse peaks around 3:13 p.m., when the orbiting moon will totally block the sun's light.

Officials estimate over 200,000 visitors trekking to Cleveland for the event, including 26 Sox players and the team's traveling crew. Most schools will be closed, and residents in the suburbs are renting their homes to eclipse enthusiasts from around the world.

Sox players seemed largely unaware of the event, which has been in the news in recent weeks.

“Excellent,” Sox right-hander John Brebbia said. “I’ll keep my eyes peeled for sure. Should I be excited, is it that cool? That’s what I would need to know, and if it is I am now excited.”

“Interesting,” Dylan Cease said. “Being at the ballpark will be cool. Something you’ve never seen, I suppose.”

Day will turn into night, with the peak spectacle lasting up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in the path of total darkness, twice as long as the total solar eclipse over the U.S. in 2017. The last total solar eclipse over Cleveland was in 1806.

Lee's new swing

Catcher Korey Lee's revamped swing has caught manager Pedro Grifol's attention this spring but Lee, who caught 24 games and batted a woeful .077 after coming to the Sox in a trade for Kendall Graveman, will be hard-pressed to beat out veterans Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi. Lee could be the first catcher up from Triple-A Charlotte.

"He’s a strong kid that’s got catching ability, leadership ability," Grifol said.

Prospecting

Shortstop Colson Montgomery is rated as the No. 8 prospect by ESPN, and left-hander Noah Schultz is No. 35 by FanGraphs.

The Sox have 13 of their top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline in camp: Montgomery (1), Schultz (2), third baseman Bryan Ramos (3), catcher Edgar Quero (4), right-hander Nick Nastrini (6), left-hander Jake Eder (7), righty Jonathan Cannon (8), outfielder Dominic Fletcher (13), infielder Jose Rodriguez (14), right-hander Prelander Berroa (16), left-hander Ky Bush (17), right-hander Alex Speas (28) and outfielder Zach DeLoach (29).

This and that

*Candidates for the one utility infielder job include Braden Shewmake, Danny Mendick, Zach Remillard, Lenyn Sosa and Jose Rodriguez. “It’s probably not going to be who had the best stats in the spring,” Grifol said. “It’s going to be one who helps us win many different ways off the bench.”

Left-hander Garrett Crochet is slated to start Tuesday against the Dodgers. Pitching coach Ethan Katz said Crochet, who is being stretched out as a starter, will likely pitch one inning.