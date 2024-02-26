Trade surprised new White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher, who knows it was probably for the best

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Trades are a part of the gig in the baseball industry. But when it happens, it always leaves a mark.

Even when it may turn out to be the best thing.

Which is what the National League champion Diamondbacks handed to outfielder Dominic Fletcher by trading him to the Sox on Feb. 3. The opportunity for Fletcher could mark a significant break for his career.

That said, when general manager Chris Getz sent one of their best pitching prospects, Cristian Mena, to Arizona in exchange for a left-handed hitting well regarded fielder who potentially could get more innings than anyone in right field, it came as a shock to the 26-year-old Fletcher.

“Yeah, it came out of the blue,” Fletcher said. “You don’t get a warning or anything. It’s part of the business.”

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen delivered the news on the phone.

“He said, ‘Hey man, we traded you for a good arm,’ ’’ Fletcher said. “I think it will be a good opportunity for you over there. I honestly thanked him for the opportunity. And for being part of what is a great organization over there.”

So how is coming from a team that played in the World Series to one that has no shot of doing so according to oddsmakers a good thing? Arizona’s outfield was chock full with Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy and Joc Pederson on the 40-man roster, that’s how.

“A ton of talent over there, a ton of good outfielders, so being here is a better opportunity,” Fletcher said.

It was a tough group to crack, even though the 5-9 Fletcher batted .301/.350/.441 with two homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored in 28 games while providing center-field quality defense over two stints with Arizona last season.

While some come to camp tweaking swings, approaches and mindsets, Fletcher is, who bats left and throws left, is sticking to what brought him here and isn’t changing much.

“I feel like I had a good year last year and I want to build on that,” Fletcher said.

At Triple-A Reno he batted .291/.399/.500 with 10 homers, with 18 doubles, five triples, 45 RBI and 71 runs scored before being placed on the injured list on September 4 with a fractured left index finger.

“You look at the offensive profile and what he’s capable of doing, you weigh that with the defensive side as well, he’s the complete package,”

Left-handed hitting Zach DeLoach was also acquired in the offseason, providing another possible option in right field. Veteran Kevin Pillar, also with a history of fine, sometimes flashy defense in his past, was signed as a non-roster invitee. Oscar Colas is trying to prove he can make an Opening Day roster for the second consecutive season but after struggling last year seems destined to start at Triple-A Charlotte. Gavin Sheets, with power potential but better suited for first base.

“I just want to compete for a job and earn a spot,” Fletcher said.

Recent waiver claim Peyton Burdick and non-roster invitees Brett Phillips, Rafael Ortega and Mark Peyton are also in camp.

But Fletcher, who was in the Cactus League lineup in right field with regulars Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert in left field and center, respectively, might stand above the pack.

“That’s a good defensive trio,” Grifol said. “We’ve got some good defensive outfielders in this camp. Obviously Benny and Robert are everyday guys and Fletcher is competing for a job. But he’s a really good defensive player.”

With an open door to establish himself as a major leaguer.

“You build relationships with people, and leaving that place is tough,” Fletcher said. “Not so much the baseball side, but the friendships with coaches and players you’ve been with. You have to start over and make new friends and relationships.

“But this is a new opportunity and a change of scenery and being able to go somewhere, have an impact and help the team win.”



