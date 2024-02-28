All eyes — including Mike Moustakas’ — are on White Sox’ Yoan Moncada in third baseman’s contract year

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Third baseman Mike Moustakas has seen a lot of third baseman Yoan Moncada from his seat in various major league dugouts over the years. Assuming Moustakas, 35, makes the White Sox Opening Day roster, he’ll see even more.

And he’s looking forward to it.

“I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year,” Moustakas told the Sun-Times Wednesday.

The excitement level for Moncada has waned since his Sox debut in 2017. The Sox were second to last in runs in the majors last season, and Moncada was limited to 92 games in his latest injury-plagued campaign. In the final year of a contract that pays a club-richest $24 million in 2024, Moncada is being called on to help carry an offense lacking thump.

Enter Moustakas, a non-roster invite who still operates with dirt on his sleeve and hasn’t lost his drive. The motor still runs hot, and he’s pushing Moncada to get after it in camp.

“Always,” Moustakas said of his desire to still play and compete. “Once that stops, that’s when you have to hang them up. I love playing, I love competing, I love being in the clubhouse with the boys. It’s been a lot of fun with everybody so far.”

Players, new and holdovers alike, are talking about the vibe and work ethic of this camp. Perhaps an environment to spur Moncada.

“The atmosphere is good,” he said.

There’s a “get on board or get off” kind of mentality at work. And Moncada, like everyone else, is all-in when he works, observers say.

“Oh, he works,” Moustakas said. “Seeing how he does things, it’s awesome. He goes about it in the right way, he practices hard. It’s pretty fun to sit back on the other side watching such a talented individual go out there and compete.”

There were signs last season Moncada would go out and have a big year. He trained early for the World Baseball Classic and starred for Team Cuba, only to last the nine games before missing more than a month with a back injury. Moncada finished with a .260/.305/.425 batting line, 11 homers and a .730 OPS and on a good note, batting .281/.324/.464 with eight homers and a .788 OPS from July 25 on.

He played in 52 of the Sox’ last 63 games.

“It was very frustrating,” Moncada said through a translator. “To start the year in that way, then dealing with all the injuries and fighting and trying to come back to the level I was, it was tough.”

Nothing a good year, in the final year of his contract, wouldn’t alleviate.”

Moncada can make the game look easy with the ability that once made him the No. 1 prospect in the game. That said, manager Pedro Grifol wants a fully-focused version this season.

"It’s focus and concentration from him, and that’s what we’re harping," Grifol said. "Everybody knows his ability, I don’t have to tell you guys the kind of ability he’s got. He can do anything on the field. It’s all going to come down to concentration.

“The question I’ll always ask is, what are you willing to do to sacrifice to help this club?’ ’’

Moncada has three hits in his seven at-bats with a couple of fine plays in three Cactus League games.

“I see one of the best third basemen in baseball,” Moustakas said. “I see a guy who is capable of being a perennial All-Star. A guy who can hit 30-plus, win a Gold Glove, and he’s got all the tools and abilities to do all those things. It’s pretty special to see how he works, how he practices. I’m excited to have the opportunity to watch him play every day.”

