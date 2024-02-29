White Sox pitchers Jimmy Lambert, Joe Barlow sidelined with shoulder soreness

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-handers Jimmy Lambert and Joe Barlow will be sidelined from spring training work for a couple of weeks, manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday. Barlow, a non-roster invitee to spring training, could be out longer.

Lambert, who is out of options, stands a good chance to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever. He pitched through ankle soreness last season and had surgery in September to remove a bone spur.

This spring, Lambert said the ankle was bothering him somewhat but is improving. He speculated the shoulder soreness stemmed from overcompensating for the ankle.

Lambert, 29, said the shoulder issue is minor and the training staff is "being very cautious."

"Maybe a blessing in disguise," said Lambert, who posted a 3.26 ERA in 47 games in 2022 and a 5.26 mark in 35 games last season. "A couple weeks, then hit the ground running."

Barlow signed a minor league contract after he struggled with the Rangers last season. He recorded 24 saves for the Rangers between 2021-22 with a combined 2.81 ERA.

Right-hander John Brebbia, meanwhile, is no longer using a mobility scooter for his strained right calf and remains hopeful for being ready for Opening Day.

Crochet: 'Keep building'

Garrett Crochet came away from his first start Tuesday in good shape and threw a bullpen Thursday.

"I look forward to keep building on that outing," Crochet said of his 1 2/3 scoreless innings featuring 100-mph velocity and two strikeouts, including one of Shohei Ohtani.

"Yeah, yeah, recovered well," the 6-6 left-hander said. "Just have to keep building. Put together a couple more of those."

Gas!

Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Jared Shuster are among pitchers throwing harder than last spring at this point in camp. Cease and Kopech have both thrown in the upper 90s before making first game appearances, which are Saturday and Friday, respectively.

"That’s one thing that has been different in camp this year," Grifol said. "Last year ... we were just waiting for that velo to slowly increase, and it did but it was slow. But this year right off the bat. Crochet the other day. I don’t think he touched that last year. Everybody came in like ready to prove something. So I’m really happy with that."

Mixed bag for Shuster

Grifol was "really excited" anticipating the spring debut of left-hander Jared Shuster, the former Braves first-round draft pick acquired in the trade for Aaron Bummer, but after striking out three of the first four Mariners, Shuster allowed three runs on five hits including a triple and homer (Brian Anderson) in his first start.

Shuster's velocity has been up this spring with command, Grifol said. But he missed his spots with his slider a few times

Shuster characterized the outing as "great."

"Just need to execute some sliders better," Shuster said. "That was the main goal. I didn’t do that well today and that kind of hurt me."

Sox 6, Royals 1

Sox 6, Mariners 5

The Sox are 3-5 after a split-squad sweep in Peoria and Glendale. Eloy Jimenez continued his torrid spring start with two singles and two RBI against the M's. Jimenez is 7-for-11 with six RBI and one strikeout. The Sox played error-free in both games.

*Gavin Sheets, who came to camp with an approach of thinking less about mechanics and "just being more athletic" at the plate, homered twice and stole second base against the Royals. Sheets is 4-for-10 with three extra-base hits and two walks. Zach Remillard homered against the Mariners.

*Jordan Leasure (two strikeouts) and new Sox lefty Bailey Horn pitched a scoreless inning each, and Jake Woodford and Tanner Banks each pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals.

On deck

Sox at Cubs, 2:05 p.m., Friday, Mesa, Michael Kopech vs. Justin Steele, 1000-AM

