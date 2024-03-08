The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Grady Sizemore enjoying first spring training as Sox coach

By  Kyle Williams
   
Grady Sizemore, Alexei Ramirez

Former three-time All-Star Grady Sizemore has enjoyed his first spring training as a coach for the White Sox |AP Photo/David Banks

David Banks/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz — Grady Sizemore didn’t envision becoming a coach. The three-time All-Star was so focused on performance on the field that he never let his mind slip into other possibilities.

Sizemore started his coaching career as an intern with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being hired as a major-league coach for the Sox this offseason.

Through his vast big-league experience, Sizemore has experienced the joys that come with being a star, and the downfalls of dealing with injuries.

“Just his work ethic,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said of what he’s learned from Sizemore. “He talks about how he went about his business and how he worked out. He was able to play for so long, so I’m trying to take any little bit I can.”

Throughout his three All-Star appearances from 2006-06, the fewest games Sizemore played in a season was 157. He’s drawn admiration from Sox hitters because of his availability.

“You'd honestly be dumb if you didn't take anything from him,” catcher Korey Lee said. “I think it's gonna pay a lot of dividends to what we're going to do this year. He’s been a big part.”

Sizemore had to retire from baseball at 32 due to injury. Sizemore had microfracture surgeries performed on both knees, two hernia surgeries, and back surgery throughout his 10-year career.

After retiring, Sizemore lived in the Arizona area before being hired by White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield as an intern. There, he worked with baserunners and hitters. Sizemore is working with the hitters and outfielders and, in his words, “just trying to help out as much as I can.”

Sizemore has enjoyed being with a new organization and connecting with the players.

“It's been fun,” Sizemore said. “It's just a great opportunity with this new organization, a new spot. “I’m just learning the guys and what makes them tick and trying to push them.”

Though his expertise is in the outfield, Sizemore said he enjoys just talking with various players about baseball.

“He's always around and a really good guy to have on the team because he's been in the game for so long,” Lee said. “We can just pick his brain, and it's another guy to get some tools from. As a catcher, we don't really talk about baserunning, but I love doing that and talking to him about stealing bags and taking the action. I think that goes a long way from a coach's perspective.”

Despite being an opponent in the AL Central for years, Sizemore said it feels familiar to be a Sox coach because the schedules and routines are similar. Sizemore has used spring training to get acclimated with the players and build trust. He uses his playing experience to understand what a Sox player might think in a given situation.

“I know what they're going through,” Sizemore said. “I don’t think there's any position I haven't been in or any situation I haven't gone through. That helps, and then it's just trying to find the right spots to pick the time to interject here or there. That's the tricky part, but the guys have been great.”

Sizemore said the laid-back environment has made it easy for him to transition to being a major-league coach. The play style Sox manager Pedro Grifol wants meshes with Sizemore's personality as a player.

“It's a real comfortable, loose environment, but we’re definitely trying to push these guys,” Sizemore said. Pedro's been wanting to play fast and play hard, so that’s easy for me to buy into and relay the message to the guys.”

