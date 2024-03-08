The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Oscar Colas included in first round of White Sox spring training cuts

Colas, who started last year on the major-league roster, will get an opportunity at Triple-A Charlotte to hone the fundamentals of the game. Grifol said Colas will get the opportunity to play the outfield in the minors.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Outfielder Oscar Colas was among the first White Sox roster cuts on Friday.

Julio Cortez/AP

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — White Sox manager Pedro Grifol made sure to emphasize that outfielder Oscar Colas did nothing wrong after he was among the first roster cuts.

“We saw improvements on every facet of his game,” Grifol said Friday morning. “His pitch selection and his plate discipline is much improved. I think that he was careful out there in the outfield to not make mistakes.

"Last year he was running wild, this year he was really careful. He has to blend that aggressiveness and that carefulness together and become that fundamental player that can be electric."

“He's in the process of working himself into knowing exactly what percentage he needs to be playing baseball at to be powerful and electric," Grifol said. "That’s why we have the minor leagues. There’s no negatives to him right now. Everything is headed in the right direction."

Nastrini impressing with command

For right-hander Nick Nastrini, this spring has been about getting to know Sox catchers and coaches. Nastrini started eight games across two minor-league levels for the Sox after being traded from Los Angeles.

In Thursday’s B game at the Reds, Nastrini pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three.

“I was able to really go to any pitch in any count,” Nastrini told the Sun-Times. “That's something that I in the past haven't had in spring training, so it's nice to have all that in my back pocket this early in the year.”

Nastrini said this is the best his command has been in spring training. The Sox hope Nastrini can become a mid-rotation starter for them.

Roster moves

Left-handed prospect Kyle Bush, catcher Edgar Quero and left-hander Jake Eder were optioned to minor-league camp on Friday.

The Sox also announced they signed right-hander Brad Keller on a minor-league contract. Keller has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Royals and is coming off a season where he had a 4.57 ERA in 11 games.

Right-hander Davis Martin is progressing well in his return from Tommy John surgery. Grifol said Martin is progressing well and continuing to build.

Guardians 2, White Sox, 1

In his second spring start, Sox pitcher Erick Fedde pitched three innings of two-hit baseball, allowing one run and one walk. The Sox (4-11) defense has held up pretty well so far through spring training and Fedde captalized on it by inducing multiple groundballs. First baseman Gavin Sheets collected two hits.

Braden Shewmake knocked in a run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly.

• Right-hander Deivi Garcia pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth inning.

• On deck: Sox at Padres, 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Peoria, Michael Soroka vs. Matt Waldron.

