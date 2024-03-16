Walk this way: White Sox need free passes to fuel offense

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox were last in walks in the major leagues last season. They were second to last in runs.

There is a connection.

“When it comes to a team approach, getting walks is a key,” shortstop Paul DeJong said.

Take the White Sox’ 3-2 victory against the Cubs Friday, DeJong said. Andrew Vaughn walked against Jordan Wicks, then went 1-0 on DeJong, who then connected with his third homer of the spring.

“The walk is something that can change the inning for us,” DeJong said. “That’s where we become super dynamic as an offense. Take those free passes and make them pay with the next guy. You saw Vaughn walk before me, [Wicks] goes ball one and has to come back in the zone and we tie up the game with a home run.”

DeJong said walking is not necessarily a point of emphasis, but having good at-bats is.

“And trusting you don’t have to expand the zone because of our teammates behind us," he said.

Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada, the 1-2 batters in manager Pedro Grifol's expected regular 2024 lineup, lead the Sox (along with Rafael Ortega) with seven walks each. The Sox are 16th among 30 teams in spring training in walks.

What gives?

“Looking for your pitch and if you don’t get it, let it go. Eliminate some chase," Benintendi said.

“I don’t know if there is one thing to point to. Could be guys not seeing as many strikes, could be guys are being more selective. But they’re important. You get a free base, and it always seems walks come back to haunt.

Grifol has said over and again this spring that big innings are inevitably fueled by something besides a hit. Like an error, hit batsman or walk.

Walks will kill you, as they say, from a run-prevention standpoint. From a run-scoring aspect, “that’s a must for us,” Grifol said.

“If we don’t walk, we won’t produce offensively.”

DeJong has just two walks but he's not chasing bad pitches, and his good production this spring – he’s batting .297/.333/.595 with 13 RBI in 15 games – is the start needed to separate himself from the previous three seasons in which he batted .192/.265/.595.

“So far, so good,” DeJong said. “Working in the cage and developing my process so that when I go out in the game I’m operating on auto-pilot. Doing all the preparation and work beforehand so I can go out and have fun. That’s the biggest part for me, relieve the pressure to produce. It’s more fun when we can play relaxed and trust each other.”

Trusting each other is part of the walk mentality, too. Perhaps it will work. If the Sox want to avoids 100 losses for the second straight season, which could be a challenge, they’ll have to score runs in bunches more than every so often.

“If we can get a free base somewhere, get 90 feet, put pressure on it, we’ll get those crooked numbers we’re looking for,” Grifol said. “Walks will allow us to turn the lineup around, which we need.

"The rhythm, the flow of our lineup is important, who each guy is individually, what they bring to the lineup and complement the guy in front or behind them. Those are objectives for us, not just check the box and move on, it’s check the box today, tomorrow, check it again through the whole year. We’re not going to let that go.”



