Decisions still forthcoming on White Sox roster, Grifol says

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Opening Day is a week away, and the 26-man roster that flies from Phoenix to Chicago on Monday is not yet set.

That’s what manager Pedro Grifol is saying, anyway, as the rebuilding Sox attempt to lay a foundation for better things to come while trying to avoid a second straight 100-loss season.

Decisions, most likely in the bullpen, are yet to be made, Grifol said.

“They’re critical,” Grifol said. “We’re rounding out our roster. You saw me last year manage, I used the whole roster. Ten, 15 times I had nothing on the bench until pitchers put their spikes on. So every roster spot is critical for us, from the very last guy in the pen to the very last position player.

There are four games including a split-squad left, and Grifol wants to attack them like regular season games. He took that approach into Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Reds and Thursday’s x against the Royals.

Here is how the roster is shaping up:

Starting lineup

This is the easiest segment of the roster to project. Grifol has shown a liking to this batting order, and the only wrinkle would be the right-handed hitting fourth outfielder Kevin Pillar, assuming he makes the team as a non-roster invitee, starting against Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal on Opening Day:

Andrew Benintendi, left field; Yoan Moncada, third base; Luis Robert Jr., center field; Eloy Jimenez, designated hitter; Andrew Vaughn, first base; Paul DeJong, shortstop; Dominic Fletcher, right field; Martin Maldonado, catcher; Nicky Lopez, second base.

Starting rotation

Garrett Crochet, Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Nick Nastrini.

Flexen and Nastrini have yet to be declared, but the first three have, in order, by Grifol. No matter how it shakes out, it will be an inexpensive one, with Fedde ($7.5 million) at the top of a rotation costing chairman Jerry Reinsdorf only $13.7 million.

By comparison, Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech started last season under contract for $44.6 million.

Crochet (2.13 ERA), Soroka (1.38), Fedde (5.00), Flexen (2.00) and Nastrini (0.82) have had nice springs, pitching to a 2.22 ERA as a group with Fedde (5.00 ERA) adding five-plus innings of ground-ball inducing no-hit ball against a Guardians Triple-A squad Monday. But a rotation that entered camp full of questions about recent injuries (Soroka), inexperience (Crochet, Nastrini) and recent major league performance (Fedde and Flexen) will have to answer those when the real games begin.

Bullpen

This is the most uncertain segment of the roster to identify. Pick eight from lefties Tanner Banks and Tim Hill and right-handers John Brebbia, Steven Wilson, Touki Toussaint, Jake Cousins, Bryan Shaw, Jake Woodford, Jesse Chavez, Michael Kopech, Jordan Leasure and Dominic Leone.

The only sure things appear to be Banks, Hill, Kopech and Wilson, although Toussaint is rebounding after an awful start in camp and provides needed multi-inning capability. Brebbia, the highest paid reliever at $5.5 million, is a question mark only because he’s working his way back from a calf strain. Brebbia pitched in his first game Thursday. Leasure, who hasn’t pitched in the majors, hasn’t allowed a run in eight appearances and is viewed as closer-of-the-future material.

“We’re still sorting through that,” Grifol said. “There are guys who are on already and then there are other guys that are competing. … We have to look and see who is going to help us win.”

Bench

Max Stassi, catcher; Braden Shewmake, infield; Mike Moustakas, corner infield; Pillar, outfield. Shewmake is recovering from an ankle sprain and would have to heal quickly to be ready. If not, Danny Mendick or Zach Remillard have experience in the role. Gavin Sheets, like Moustakas a left-handed hitter, has had a better spring but has one option left.

Banks, 32, was a surprise Opening Day roster selection in 2021.

“I don’t know how it is for guys who made the team 14 times out of camp but to hear ‘Congratulations you made the team,’ every year is a blessing and a gift,” Banks said.



