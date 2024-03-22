White Sox’ John Brebbia takes important step toward Opening Day

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Having John Brebbia in the bullpen from the get-go would be a welcome development for a unit that enters 2024 without an indentified closer and, as manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday, some uncertainty about its constitution days before Opening Day.

Brebbia’s clean inning of work in relief Friday against the Royals was a significant stepping stone to that end. After straining his right calf early in camp, Brebbia is on the mend and was declaring himself ready to go, barring a setback.



“I want to get out there and be healthy and I felt good throwing,” Brebbia said. “I was like working on pitches, the same usual spring training routine leading up to the season. Execute what I can execute and incorporate what I’ve been working on.



“Yeah, I mean, boy unless I have a setback it should be just fine. Which I’m actively avoiding, having a setback, because that would stink. But I don’t think there is anything stopping a normal nature of whatever decision is being made.”

Brebbia was signed to a $4 million deal in the offseason with $6 million mutual option for 2025 that includes a $1.5 million buyout. For an organization that’s not spending these days, that is notable. Brebbia will be the highest paid reliever. He might be their most colorful, too.

“I love baseball,” he said when asked how it felt to finally pitch in a game. “Cactus League, American League, National League, whatever league we’re playing in. So it’s nice to play in a big stadium, fans in the stands, all that stuff. I mean, I love backfield games. I like bullpens. I like pitching, I enjoy it, there’s something special about being able to pitch in an actual game. And it was nice to know, OK, we didn’t assume any differently but everything is feeling good and hopefully it will be a normal year.”

Brebbia, who missed more than two months with the Giants last season because of a lat strain, posted a 3.99 ERA in 40 appearances after he appeared in a NL-most 76 appearances in 2022, when he posted a 3.18 ERA.

