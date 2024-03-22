Luis Robert says his goal is to win baseball games, a lofty one indeed with the White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It’s different for Luis Robert Jr. now. He’s the White Sox’ Lone Star.

Now that Dylan Cease is gone, and well after Tim Anderson – until recently celebrated by the White Sox as the face of their franchise – was sent looking for another team when his option wasn’t picked up for this season, Robert stands alone.

He’s the only recent All-Star in the Sox clubhouse. He’s the only one called a star on a team Baseball Prospectus is projecting 96 losses for this season.

Pitch that notion to Robert and his response is measured. He seems to not resist the limelight but doesn’t embrace it, either.

“I’m just here to help this team win games,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo when reminded he’s the main man now. “As you guys know, I’m not the kind of person that likes to speak much, but when I’m on the field, I want to let everybody know that I’m there to win. That’s probably the best way I can put it. I don’t like to talk about myself, either.”

Pedro Grifol has lauded Robert’s talents since he first became manager.

"Captain Obvious, right?" Grifol said.

But on Friday, he cited Robert’s attention to details, doing the little things that can make a difference.

"Here’s what I’ve noticed from Luis that has been really really impressive," Grifol said. "The attention to detail has been remarkable. He’s using cards in the outfield for positioning. He’s working on his leads, his breaks. Just the little stuff that’s going to take his game to another level. He’s bought into being detailed and technically sound."

Robert, 26, who has been limited by injuries for stretches during his career, played in a career high 145 games last season.

He batted .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs, 36 doubles and 20 stolen bases while playing Gold Gold finalist center field.

Meanwhile, the Sox front office was selling off its top players. The general manager and team vice president were fired.

“It was difficult, for sure,” Robert said. “That’s one of the most difficult things to deal with. Sometimes after a game, you probably did good, but the team lost, how do you balance that. You can feel good or happy when you do something good, but the team lost? That’s not the way it’s supposed to be. It was challenging.”

Robert – no surprise, it’s spring training and the page from last season has been turned – believes the results on the field will be better.

“We have several players that are hungry,” he said. “They came to camp hungry. That’s something that is going to show up during the season. Position players, pitchers. This is a combined desire to be better. That’s good.”

Robert isn't blaring his designs on 2024 numbers-wise, but becoming the Sox' first 30-homer, 30-stolen base player has a ring he likes.

"I’m pretty confident I can do it," he said.

He played nine innings for the first time Thursday as spring training winds down and rested Friday. His .196/.229/.326 hitting line in 45 at-bats is spiced with two homers, including one mammoth blast against the Reds.

As you might guess, Robert believes the Sox will win more games than the collective group of fans, media and experts project.

“Winning. That’s my focus,” he said. “To win as many games as we can. If everybody is doing what we’re supposed to do and we’re healthy we’re going to win more games than people are expecting. And that has to be our mindset, our goal. If that happens it’s going to be a very enjoyable season for all of us.”



