White Sox’ Yoan Moncada out for three to six months

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada will be out for three to six months after suffering a left adductor strain during Tuesday’s game in Cleveland.

The Sox placed him on the 10-day injured list. The club called up outfielder Oscar Colas from Class AAA Charlotte.

Moncada hit .282 in 11 games this season with three doubles and a triple. He only played in 92 games in 2023 due to a back injury.

“It’s tough,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It’s gotta be next man up, though. That’s how this game is.”

Moncada follows Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. to the IL.

“Huge pieces to our team, hitting 2-3-4,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn is the top healthy remaining middle of the lineup hitter. He knows he can’t try to do more than he’s capable of in their absence.

“We have to control we can control,” Vaughn said.

Grifol on Moncada. pic.twitter.com/nDHle5npJH — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 10, 2024

Moncada has been dealing with discomfort in the hip and adductor area in recent days, he and manager Pedro Grifol revealed before Tuesday’s game but was moving full speed. He stole second base in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians and was in full sprint before getting hurt.

He’s in the final season of a five-year, $70 million contract.

Colas is batting .321 with two doubles and a homer in eight games in Charlotte. He hit .216 with five home runs in 75 games with the Sox last season.