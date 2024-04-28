The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
How Tommy Pham is quickly adapting to White Sox clubhouse

“He’s all about business,” rookie reliever Jordan Leasure said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox

Tommy Pham’s business-like approach is rubbing off on teammates. |Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

In just three games, center fielder Tommy Pham is already making an impact on the White Sox clubhouse. He has a stern demeanor. Pham is deliberate and meticulous about his approach after learning from his former St. Louis Cardinals teammates — pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina — throughout his career.

“[Sox manager Pedro Grifol] was telling me ‘You’re always on,” Pham said. “If it’s BP, I show up. Weight room, cage, batting practice. I told him ‘I don’t know any other way.’ I don’t know how to just show up and chill. I have to put myself in position to help the team win.”

Pham is slashing .357/.357/.714 in three games with the Sox. After going to the World Series with the Diamondbacks, he knows how winning can galvanize the clubhouse. Having another accomplished veteran who can still contribute will benefit the Sox’ young players as well.

“He’s all about business,” rookie reliever Jordan Leasure said. “He’s locked in all the time. He works hard every at-bat, so it’s really fun to watch and kind of starting to learn from him by watching him and staying out his way.

Keller joins majors

White Sox pitcher Brad Keller always seemed to perform well against the team as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Keller is 6-6 with a 3.83 ERA in his career against the Sox. Last season, he dealt with shoulder injuries and thoracic outlet syndrome, which limited him to 45.1 innings. After injuries ended his time with the Royals, the right-hander signed a minor league contract with the Sox in March.

The Sox selected Keller’s contract before Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In three starts at Triple-A Charlotte, Keller had a 4.50 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and six walks. He’s now trying to regain his footing in the majors.

“I’m really happy with how my body felt, how everything has come along as far as recovery and how my arm has been able to hold up after everything with the rehab and the surgery,” Keller said

Keller was scheduled to start in Charlotte on Sunday but issues arose in the Sox’ bullpen after using six arms in Saturday’s 8-7 extra-inning win against the Rays, leaving the team in a precarious spot. Keller didn’t pitch in Sunday’s 4-2 win, but Grifol said he will be available on Monday against the Twins.

“He gives us that length and security to where if something were to happen early, he can take the ball and finish it,” Grifol said. “And then after today or tomorrow, we’ll just reshuffle things and see where we end up.”

Roster Moves

To make room for reliever Prelander Berroa and Keller, the Sox designated reliever Deivi Garcia for assignment and optioned Jonathan Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte. Garcia struggled through 14 appearances with a 7.07 ERA.

“It was a really tough call,” Grifol said. “It was a tough conversation for me because I really love the kid. And I love his makeup and his arm. He’s got a good arm, and he’s willing to pitch every day.”

Given pitchers’ volatility, Cannon could see himself back in Chicago at some point this season after making a strong impression.

