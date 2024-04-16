The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Offensive help on way? Tommy Pham could join White Sox by end of month

Sox make signing of veteran outfielder official.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham could be in the White Sox lineup soon.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Tommy Pham can hit.

The White Sox can’t.

And so the signing of the veteran outfielder to a minor league deal, expected for days and made official Tuesday, could take some pressure off a struggling lineup that is last in the majors in runs with 34.

Pham batted third 49 times and fifth 22 times between the Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks’ World Series team, an indication of what he offers, and his previous manager’s expectations for the career .259/.351/.435 hitter with a a .786 OPS in 10 seasons. Pham carried a 111 OPS+ in 2023.

He batted .241 with six home runs in 50 games for the Diamondbacks last season.

Pham agreed to terms on a minor league contract worth $3 million plus incentives with the Sox. He will report to Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday with the expectation of needing about two weeks there before joining the Sox, who are off to a 2-14 start.

While adding veteran players to the mix — Mike Clevinger is expected to rejoin the team around the same time — does not fit into a rebuilding profile, the Sox are doing what they can do to push back against an unbearable season by adding these veterans to the pitching staff and offense.

And it’s likely that Pham, Clevinger and other veterans would be made available to contending teams at the trade deadline.

