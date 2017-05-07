Bill Murray & family’s Caddyshack Restaurant headed to Rosemont

It’s a big-time Murray Family affair, and it’s headed to Rosemont.

Murray — as in brothers Bill, Brian-Doyle, Ed, Johnny, Joel and Andy, and sisters Laura, Petty and Nancy, today announced that Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant will soon open at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (5440 N. River Rd.) in Rosemont. The 8,000-square-foot eatery is slated to open in December, and will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. The original Caddyshack Restaurant, named for the iconic 1980 movie that starred Bill Murray as a dedicated groundskeeper at a posh country club who is taunted by a menacing gopher, opened in 2001 in Florida.

According to today’s announcement, “The space plan is open with an oblong shaped bar, and LCDss featuring all the latest sporting events can be seen from every seat, providing a solution to Rosemont’s missing sports bar experience. It will have a retail area like the St Augustine store, a semi-private dining area for events and even a 350+ square-foot Golf Simulation Experience.”

The menu at other Caddyshack locations boasts a selection of comfort food including burgers, ribs, nachos, fish and chips and chicken dishes, as well as salads and decadent desserts.