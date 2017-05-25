Busy comedian T.J. Miller to end his run on ‘Silicon Valley’

The HBO hit “Silicon Valley” will continue, but it’s game over for one of its stars.

T.J. Miller, the former Chicago improviser and stand-up comic, is parting ways with the tech world comedy, Hollywood trades report.

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” HBO said in a statement.

No further explanation was offered, but Miller is very much in-demand these days, with gigs in the upcoming “Emoji Movie,” “Ready Player One” and the sequel to “Deadpool.” His stand-up special “Meticulously Ridiculous” debuts June 17 on HBO. He also does commercial work and voices the puppet host of Comedy Central’s “The Gorburger Show.”

The fourth season of “Silicon Valley,” now airing, will be Miller’s last as tech investor Erlich Bachman