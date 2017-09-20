Celeb spotting: Judd Apatow, Chance the Rapper, Terrence Howard

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Producer, director and writer Judd Apatow may be one of the giants of Hollywood comedy, but the entertainment mogul was reportedly not noticed by fans as he and a couple of other guests dined quietly at RPM Italian, the other night. Other recent sightings at the popular River North eatery have included (separately) Olympic swimming champ Conor Dwyer; Cubs pitcher Brian Duensing; ex-White Soxer (now a Cardinals pitcher) Zach Duke; the Cubs’ Justin Grimm, Rob Zastryzny and Justin Wilson; the Sox’s Carlos Rodon, and “Hamilton” actor Chris Lee celebrating his 23rd birthday with his family. … Over at RPM Steak, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker happily dined at the steakery’s bar, topping things off with a wonderfully decadent slice of 14K gold chocolate cake, followed by an order of onion rings and fries! (Yes! In that order.) … Chance the Rapper was spied partying hearty with pals at Studio Paris nightclub. … Ex-Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster apparently has been bitten by the improv bug, says iO Theatre boss Charna Halpern. “He even completed his first level class at iO,” she says and reports the former Cub star (whom she met when he was dressed as the late Harry Caray at the recent Gilda’s Club benefit) will be doing monologues for the famous “Armando Diaz Show” at iO on Oct. 16. … Among the dinner guests hosted by Swiss-based Galerie Gmurzynska at Untitled Supper Club (during EXPO Chicago last week) were “Empire” star Terrence Howard, Museum of Contemporary Art director Madeleine Grynsztejn, Arts Club president Helyn Goldenberg and EXPO Chicago prez Tony Karman. It was an evening dedicated to honoring famed artist Christo, whose first public art project in the U.S. was his wrapping of the former home of the Museum of Contemporary Art, with his late wife, Jeanne-Claude. … Fans spotted R. Kelly lunching at Foodlife at Water Tower Place on Monday. … Finally, the big wins for “The Handmaid’s Tale” at the Emmys on Sunday night got big cheers from the Chicago Public Library Foundation team. After all, Margaret Atwood, who penned the original novel, will be honored here Oct. 25 at the organization’s annual Carl Sandburg Literary Awards.