Film historian, TCM host Robert Osborne dies at 84

Robert Osborne poses at a 2009 screening in New York. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Robert Osborne, a film historian and the longtime face of Turner Classic Movies, has died at age 84, the cable channel announced Monday.

“His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host,” TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement.

Osborne spent more than 25 years as a reporter and columnist for the Hollywood Reporter. He wrote several books on the film industry, most recently “85 Years of the Oscar” in 2013.