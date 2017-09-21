Fun ‘Lego Ninjago Movie’ doesn’t quite stack up to earlier films

School loser Lloyd (voice of Dave Franco) has a secret identity as part of a fighting team in "The Lego Ninjago Movie." | WARNER BROS.

Like Marvel and D.C., the Lego cinematic universe evidently has expanded to the point where we can categorize the movies as “major” and “minor.”

“The Lego Ninjago Movie,” the story of a group of teenage ninjas facing both bad guys and parent issues, definitely falls into the minor category. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with its share of laughs and charm. Keep in mind, “The Lego Movie” turned out to be, instead of the crass feature-length commercial for toys we worried it might be, a really good, and moving, film.

“The Lego Batman Movie” was also terrific. Both films packed appeal for adults and children. But like the endless succession of brick-by-brick toys they’re named for, you begin to wonder: How far can they take this?

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” might be the limit.

It’s a group effort in the extreme, with three directors and six screenwriters; occasionally it predictably suffers from the too-many-chefs-in-the-kitchen syndrome.

Lloyd (voice of Dave Franco) is a teenager, whose typical high-school troubles are exacerbated by his father: Garmadon (Justin Theroux), a villain with four arms (he’s not sure how he got the extras) and a thirst to take over his home island of Ninjago.

He’s constantly thwarted by a group of ninjas: Kai (Michael Pena), the red ninja; Jay (Kumail Nanjiani), the blue ninja; Nya (Abbi Jacobson), the gray ninja; Zane (Zach Woods), the white ninja; Cole (Fred Armisen), the black ninja; and Lloyd himself, who is secretly the green ninja.

This is a secret not only to Lloyd’s mother, Koko (Olivia Munn), but to Garmadon, too. The latter busies himself with a daily attempt to conquer the island, an effort that seems destined for ongoing failure.

Until one day, to his surprise, it works.

Sort of. In trying to defend the island, Lloyd mistakenly unleashes the ultimate weapon, the identity of which is pretty funny. To make things right, the ninjas will have to make a trek through a Lego jungle filled with various dangers, led by Master Wu (Jackie Chan), Garmadon’s brother. Garmadon also will play a role in the journey.

All of this is secondary to the gags, and to the father-son bonding. Both are intermittently successful. Franco is a good voice actor, creating a unique character. Lloyd is a loser in school, and can’t reveal the one thing that would stop the bullying: his secret identity (even though, every time danger strikes, all six ninjas ask to go to the bathroom). He’s wounded by his father abandoning him to try to take over the world, and by the taunting he receives because everyone knows Garmadon is his father (that part isn’t secret).

Munn is also good. Koko has some secrets of her own. Theroux, on the other hand, sounds too much like a mix of Will Ferrell’s Lord Business and, especially, Will Arnett’s Batman. Garmadon doesn’t really develop a unique identity until he gets past the bad-guy front and begins to try to really be Lloyd’s father. (And even then he still sounds like the other two.)

“The LEGO Ninjago Movie” is a worthwhile entry into this growing universe, expanding it but not really evolving it. It’s fun, but not especially memorable.

Bill Goodykoontz, USA TODAY Network

★★1⁄2

Warner Bros. presents a film directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan and written by Logan, Fisher, William Wheeler, Tom Wheeler, Jared Stern and John Whittington. Rated PG (for some mild action and rude humor). Running time: 101 minutes. Opens Friday at local theaters.