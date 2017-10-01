George Lucas chooses Los Angeles as site of his museum

The museum George Lucas had proposed building on Chicago’s lakefront will instead go up in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The announcement of the project’s location in Exposition Park ended months of speculation on whether Lucas would put the facility in L.A. or San Francisco.

The “Star Wars” creator will pick up the $1 billion tab for the museum, which will house movie memorabilia as well as Lucas’ art collection.

Earlier, Chicago flirted with housing the museum after Lucas expressed interest in building it on over 17 acres of prime lakefront land near Soldier Field. After Friends of the Park lawsuit blocking the project got a federal judge’s go-ahead to proceed, Lucas bailed on the Chicago plan last June.