Jeremy Piven to star in drama pilot from ‘The Good Wife’ alumnus

Chicago’s own Jeremy Piven, who won three Emmys starring as Hollywood uber-agent Ari Gold on “Entourage,” will next play the lead in “Wisdom of the Crowd.” The CBS drama pilot is the brainchild of former “The Good Wife” writer and executive producer Ted Humphrey, who has teamed with Keshet Studios on the project.

The trades repor the pilot will be written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, who directed the “Fear the Walking Dead” pilot for AMC. “Wisdom of the Crowd” is inspired by the idea that a million minds are better than one — focusing on Piven’s character Jeffrey Tanner’s quest to utilize a crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder. Tanner is a charismatic technology innovator who not only wants to find his daughter’s killer or killers, but also plans to revolutionize crime-solving in San Francisco.

Along with his award-winning performances as Ari Gold on TV, Piven reprised the character — based on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Hollywood super-agent brother Ari Emanuel — in the big-screen “Entourage” film. The actor recently completed a four-season run playing the title character in the British-produced period drama, “Mr. Selfridge,” which aired on PBS in the U.S. He also just finished filming “All Star Weekend,” co-starring Jamie Foxx.