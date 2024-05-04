Man found shot to death on West Side

A man was found shot to death early Saturday on the West Side.
Around 1:50 a.m., the man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found shot in the head on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Waubonsie Valley’s Tyreek Coleman, Phillips’ EJ Horton, Lane Tech’s Dalton Scantlebury, Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic, Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew and Romeoville’s EJ Mosley are area talents looking to make big impression during key recruiting period.
The Red Stars already have sold more than 16,000 tickets, with Wrigley expected to hold about 37,000 after necessary adjustments to turn it from a baseball field to a soccer pitch.
Northerly Island should be a stunning urban space on par with Millennium Park. Instead, it’s the architectural equivalent of Felix and Oscar, with a 30,000-seat concert venue oddly coupled with a nature preserve.
No offense to Supt. Larry Snelling, but we’re looking forward to a review by City Hall’s independent inspector general, Deborah Witzburg.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker unexpectedly backed off his longstanding opposition to taxing services as lawmakers search for ways to fund and reform the Chicago region’s mass transit system.