Saturday, May 4, 2024
Crime News

Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park

Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Saturday morning on the West Side.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

