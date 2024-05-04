Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park
A man was shot and killed early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
