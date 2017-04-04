Jordan Klepper tagged for ‘Daily Show’ spinoff

Second City alum and “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper will be hosting his own Comedy Central late-night talk show it was announced today. Klepper will be reprising his “Daily Show” persona for the new venture.

The yet-to-be-named half-hour spinoff will debut this fall on the cable network’s lineup at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and will replace the cancelled “The Nightly News with Larry Wilmore.”

“The choice to entrust me with the 11:30 p.m. timeslot is both incredibly humbling and deeply disturbing,” said Klepper, in the official announcement. “Without a doubt, it has utterly destroyed my confidence in Comedy Central’s decision making acumen. Dear God, now I have to work with these fools.”

Klepper’s notable Second City revues included “Whirled News Tonight” and “The Late Night Late Show.” He also performed at Chicago’s iO, most notably as a member of The Armando Diaz Experience and signature Harold teams.