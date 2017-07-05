Kanye West disappears from Twitter, Instagram

Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Both accounts went dark sometime Friday, for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not respond to an email asking for comment.

West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who was there with her sisters. West said her husband was at home and had been “taking some time off and really loving that.”

In November, West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later canceling his Saint Pablo tour.

The next month, the rapper made a highly publicized visit to then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. He explained the visit in a series of tweets but later deleted them.