Katy Perry to host MTV Video Music Awards

Get ready to roar with Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards: The pop star is hosting the show next month.

MTV announced Thursday that Perry will host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Perry announced the news by tweeting a video clip of herself orbiting the Earth in a purple space suit.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in an MTV news release. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Perry, whose hits include “Teenage Dream” and “Roar,” won video of the year in 2011 for “Firework.”

The 32-year-old singer released a new album, “Witness,” last month. So far, it’s had mild success and hasn’t matched the triumph of her previous albums.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, “Humble,” will compete for video of the year against videos by Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled.