Movie planned of Chicago novel ‘My Favorite Thing Is Monsters’

A detail from the cover of Emil Ferris' graphic novel "My Favorite Thing Is Monsters."

“My Favorite Thing Is Monsters,” the acclaimed debut graphic novel by Chicago’s Emil Ferris, is on its way to the big screen.

Sony won an auction Thursday for the book’s screen rights, Deadline reports. Set during the tumultuous late 1960s, when the author was a child, the book is presented as the diary of a 10-year-old who loves monster movies and sets out to solve the murder of her upstairs neighbor, a Holocaust survivor.

She has an MFA in creative writing from the School of the Art Institute.