Oscars telecast dates four next four years announced

In an unprecedented move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the telecast dates for the next four years’ worth of Oscar awards.

In addition to the previously announced March 4, 2018, the hollywoodreporter.com has revealed subsequent dates for the gala ceremony: Feb. 24, 2019; Feb. 23, 2010; and Feb. 28, 2021. According to the story, next year’s telecast was moved to March due to the Feb. 25 closing dates of the 2018 winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

