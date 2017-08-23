Pentatonix to kick off Christmas tour in Chicago

Recording artists Avi Kaplan (from left), Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Chicago’s holiday season will get a boost from three-time Grammy-winners Pentatonix, who today announced they’ll be kicking off their 2017 Christmas tour in the Windy City with performances Dec. 3-5 at the Chicago Theatre.

Tickets ($35-$149.50) for “A Pentatonix Christmas” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 online at ticketmaster.com or at the theater box office, 175 N. State.

The tour is a celebration of the group’s trio of previously released holiday albums and the release of “A Pentatonix Christmas” deluxe CD edition.

Fans will be able to spend even more quality holiday time with the a cappella quintet via a new television special on NBC. Their previous Christmas special drew more than 10 million viewers over two airings on NBC last year. The airdate has not yet been announced.

The Christmas tour dates, according to today’s announcement include:

12/03/17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

12/04/17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

12/05/17 – The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

12/07/17 – Tower Theater – Upper Darby, PA

12/09/17 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

12/12/17 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

12/13/17 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

12/14/17 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

12/17/17 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

12/19/17 – The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

12/20/17 – The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

12/21/17 – The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY