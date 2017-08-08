Evanston bookstore owner featured in ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’ dead at 89

Roger Carlson, whose charming Evanston bookstore was featured as a setting in the novel “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” has died.

Mr. Carlson, 89, the longtime owner of Bookman’s Alley, died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Deerfield, according to his wife Deborah.

Bookman’s Alley, like “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” had an air of magic about it. Customers had to walk down an alley to enter the rambling little carriage house filled not just with books but also posters and antiques and comfy couches and chairs.

In the novel, author Audrey Niffenegger wrote of “the weird little objects that are tucked into the various sections: a saddle in Westerns, a deerstalker’s cap in Mysteries. . . . I begin to peruse the shelves dreamily, inhaling the deep dusty smell of paper, glue, old carpets and wood.”

A Minnesota native, Mr. Carlson opened the bookstore off Sherman Avenue in 1979 after a career in advertising sales in Chicago with National Geographic, Fortune and Parade magazines.

“He hated every minute of it,” his wife said of his earlier career. “He loved books, and he was never a businessman.”

He operated the store for 33 years, until its closing in 2013.

Niffenegger described Mr. Carlson in Jen Campbell’s 2015 “The Bookshop Book.”

“Roger is the kind of bookseller I am sure will exist again in the future; it’s just that it takes a long time to make people like him. They grow over time, inhaling the text of the books that they read — I mean, Roger didn’t even start his bookshop until he was fifty. . . .I loved his shop so much that I’ve even written about it — twice, actually. Roger is in ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ as a bookshop owner, and Bookman’s Alley features in the series I’m writing at the moment . . . .This series is called ‘The Library.’ ’’

Mr. Carlson was cremated and did not want a funeral service, his wife said. He also leaves behind five children, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and thousands of books.