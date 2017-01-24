‘La La Land’ leads Oscar nominations with 14, tying a record

The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever. “La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” ”Arrival,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.” “Moonlight” tied with Denis Villeneuve’s cerebral science fiction thriller “Arrival” for second most nominees with eight each. The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood. Not only did his World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge” land a best picture nod, but Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination. He and Chazelle are competing with Villeneuve, Jenkins and “Manchester by the Sea” writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.

Besides Gosling, the other nominees for best actor in a motion picture are Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

Up for best actress, in addition to Stone, are Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Here are the nominees in other categories.

• Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

• Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

• Best original screenplay: Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”; Chazelle, “La La Land”; Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, “The Lobster”; Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”; Mike Mills, “20th Century Women.”

• Best adapted screenplay: Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”; the late August Wilson, “Fences”; Melfi and Allison Schroeder, “Hidden Figures”; Luke Davies, “Lion”; Tarell Alvin McRaney and Jenkins, “Moonlight.”

• Best animated feature: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”

• Best documentary feature: “Fire at Sea,” ”I Am Not Your Negro,” ”Life, Animated,” ”O.J.: Made in America,” ”13th.”

• Best foreign language film: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.

• Best original song: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” ”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” ”City of Stars” from “La La Land,” ”The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” ”How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

• Best original score: Micachu, “Jackie”; Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”; Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka, “Lion”; Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”; Thomas Newman, “Passengers.”



• Best cinematography: Bradford Young, “Arrival”; Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”; Grieg Fraser, “Lion”; James Laxton, “Moonlight”; Rodrigo Prieto, “Silence.”



Though “La La Land” and other best-picture nominees such as “Arrival” and (less certainly) “Hidden Figures” are knocking on the door of $100 million at the North American box office, none of the best picture nominees has yet surpass that mark.

After an unlikely awards season run, the smart-aleck superhero “Deadpool” ($363.1 million) didn’t managed to crash the party, making this year’s best picture nominees one of the lowest grossing bunch ever.

Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson were among the previous Oscar winners who announced the nominees during a closed program fed live to Oscars.org and “Good Morning America.”

The Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

Jake Coyle, Associated Press