‘Sanctions,’ ‘Skeleton Crew’ among Northlight Theatre’s season

Northlight Theatre’s 43rd season will feature the world premiere of Bruce Graham’s “Sanctions” and the Chicago premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew” among its 2017-2018 offerings.

Also included are the midwest premiere of Laura Gunderson’s “The Book of Will”, and the midwest premiere of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez. Martin McDonagh’s “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” is also on the schedule.

Series subscriptions ($99-$250) are now available at the theater box office (9501 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie) and online at northlight.org.

Here’s a closer look at the season as announced today:

“Sanctions,” Sept. 14-Oct. 22: written by Bruce Graham, directed by BJ Jones. As a university nears the end of its probation for past NCAA violations, the athletic department gets back to the big business of college football: recruitment, alumni donations, and games on ESPN. Administrator Claire Torrance is responsible for improving player academics—despite resistance to her methods from the university dean. But when an overeager freshman tutor gets too close to some of the players, a new scandal threatens to blow up the whole program.

“The Book of Will,” Nov. 9-Dec. 17: written by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Jessica Thebus. Follow the members of Shakespeare’s company as they cunningly navigate the production of the First Folio in 1623. They may not have any money or clear-cut rights to his work, but they’re armed with wit, humor, a deep camaraderie and a passion to preserve the plays that shaped their lives.

“Skeleton Crew,” Jan. 25, 2018-March 4, 2018: written by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Ron OJ Parson. At the start of the Great Recession, rumors of impending closure surround one of the last auto plants in Detroit. The nation’s financial crisis gets personal as each of the workers confronts the life-altering choices they must make if their plant goes under, while the supervisor is torn between allegiances to his makeshift family of co-workers and management. This is the third play in Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy.

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 15, 2018-April 22, 2018: written by Martin McDonagh, directed by BJ Jones. The Tony Award-winning dark comedy is set in the provincial Irish town of Leenane where the 40-year-old spinster Maureen Folan lives with her manipulative ageing mother Mag, stuck in a caretaking relationship that neither can tolerate. When a romantic encounter finally sparks Maureen’s hopes for an escape from her dreary existence, Mag’s interference sets in motion a chain of events that is as tragically funny as it is terrifying.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” May 10, 2018-June 17, 2018: written my Matthew Lopez, directed by Vanessa Stalling. A down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator with a baby on the way has an overdrawn checking account. When a drag show takes over the entertainment at the Florida Panhandle bar where he performs, he’ll also be out of a job unless he’s willing to step into some high heels.