Star sightings: Chance the Rapper, Simone Biles, Jimmy Butler

SEEN ON THE SCENE: One of the special features for the big Hollywood premiere of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Gugu Mbatha-Raw — was the spectacular red carpet backdrop of preserved roses created by Shelley Rosen’s Chicago-based LuxeBloom. … Chance the Rapper was seen partying at Studio Paris the other night, where he leapt on stage to perform when he heard his “No Problem” song being played. … Also seen separately at Studio Paris was the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade — celebrating their victory of the Golden State Warriors. … Fans spied the Hawks’ Patrick Kane dining with his family at RPM Steak. … Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles was the star attraction at the “Inspire Everyone, Always” program at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington on Saturday. The acclaimed athlete and author shared her journey from childhood foster care to her winning ways on the world’s gymnastic stage with the congregation, plus had a special meeting with 14-year-old Special Olympics gold medalist Jessica Gianopolus. … The Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic tapped into his cultural game Friday — as the big opera lover checked out the Lyric’s current production of “Carmen.” … Meanwhile Mirotic’s teammate Cristiano Felicio went in a very different cultural direction Friday — attending the Blue Man Group’s show at the Briar Street Theatre. … Just back from Oscar duty for E!, Kristin Cavallari-Cutler was seen dining at Monteverde, checking out the chef’s small plates of delish pastas. … “The Matrix” filmmakers and siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski were spotted having dinner Friday at Bar Roma — the recently opened Andersonville eatery.