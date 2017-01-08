Steppenwolf actress Mariann Mayberry has died

Mariann Mayberry, a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble since 1993, has died.

The actress, who appeared on Broadway in Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County,” and left her mark on many stages in Chicago — perhaps most notably as the struggling working class woman in the Steppenwolf production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Good People” — had a long battle with cancer.

With “August: Osage County,” Mayberry appeared first in the Steppenwolf world premiere and went on to perform in London and Sydney as well as the Tony-winning Broadway production. She also appeared on Broadway in Lookingglass Theatre Company’s “Metamorphoses” in 2002-03 and Steppenwolf’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 2001.

Mayberry was married to actor Scott Jaeck.