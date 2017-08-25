Thanks to a “newly-minted” app (www.HamiltonBroadway.com/app), theatergoers who hope to snag a pair of cheap tickets to “Hamilton” by way of the musical’s popular lottery will soon be able to enter the contest a bit more in advance.

As explained in a press release today:

Beginning Aug. 27, you can enter the #Ham4Ham lottery through the show’s new app (as well as by way of the long-standing method online at www.HamiltonBroadway.com/Lottery). But now the lottery will enable you to enter two days ahead of show time.

Under the new system, the Chicago lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the intended performance and will close at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance for that lottery. (For example, the first new lottery registration will begin online or through the new app at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 for the Aug. 29 show.) Notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance, and the purchase window for lottery tickets will be from 11:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. day prior to performance.