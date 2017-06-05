1 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A man was killed and at least three more people were wounded in shootings across the city between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The city surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims for the year in late April, and it is nearing the 200-homicide mark, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s fatal shooting happened Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was shot to death about 4:45 p.m. inside an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Drexel. Three gunmen followed Harry J. Davis as he walked into the apartment and shot him repeatedly in the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Washington Park neighborhood. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. The shooting happened about block away from King College Prep. It was the first fatal shooting in the city since early Monday, marking Chicago’s third-longest stretch this year without a homicide.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 44-year-old man was on foot at 12:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 51st Street when someone started shooting at him, according to police. The man started to run away and the shooter chased him. The man ran into a restaurant and the shooter followed him inside and opened fire again. The man was struck in the left arm and foot.

Two other people inside the restaurant were also wounded by gunfire but were not the intended targets in the shooting, police said. A 31-year-old woman was shot in the torso while a 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three people were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition and both men were stabilized.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally.