10-year-old boy missing from Dunning

A 10-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday evening from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jack McDermott was last seen about 5:50 p.m. near his home in the 3700 block of North Nottingham, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Jack is described as white with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a green T-shirt, navy blue nylon sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.